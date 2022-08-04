Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 6,629 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 117,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802,122. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

