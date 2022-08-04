Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock remained flat at $22.93 on Thursday. 346,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,461. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

