Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Workday by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $160.36 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,336.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.22.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.