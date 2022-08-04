Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wuhan General Group Price Performance

Shares of Wuhan General Group stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Wuhan General Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Get Wuhan General Group alerts:

About Wuhan General Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

Receive News & Ratings for Wuhan General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wuhan General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.