Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wuhan General Group Price Performance
Shares of Wuhan General Group stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Wuhan General Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.
About Wuhan General Group
