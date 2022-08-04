XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,746 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 197,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 107,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,608. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

