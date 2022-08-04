XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in XBiotech by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 51,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in XBiotech by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 40.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 15.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $5.20 on Thursday. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech ( NASDAQ:XBIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

