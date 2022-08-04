Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises 1.6% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,731,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,553. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

