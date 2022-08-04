Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.73

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 8146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

