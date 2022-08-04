Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.73

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 8146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.
XENE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
