Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 203,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 109,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Ximen Mining

(Get Rating)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.