Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) CTO Robert Ferber Sells 14,533 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) CTO Robert Ferber sold 14,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $25,723.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 550,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Ferber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XOS alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

XOS Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XOS stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Xos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Xos, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in XOS by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in XOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in XOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in XOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.