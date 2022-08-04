Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.30.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.60. 16,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,502. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 371,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 78,155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 833,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

