YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $80.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on YETI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

YETI stock traded down $9.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.59. 143,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,116. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42. YETI has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

