YFDAI.FINANCE Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $34.35 or 0.00152462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $136,900.55 and $102,167.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00643660 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016401 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00035368 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance.
Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE
