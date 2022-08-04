Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Hits $0.0060

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $205,061.19 and approximately $121,218.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,505.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

