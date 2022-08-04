Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.78. 25,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,079. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

