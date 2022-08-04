ZCore Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $53,674.05 and $40.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00103341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00039161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00260218 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00038007 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

