Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Sells $7,673,290.40 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $136.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

