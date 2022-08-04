Zoracles One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,429.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.64 or 0.00103216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $129,165.68 and approximately $6,429.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00632997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00035279 BTC.
About Zoracles
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com.
Zoracles Coin Trading
