Zoracles One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,429.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.64 or 0.00103216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $129,165.68 and approximately $6,429.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00632997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00035279 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

