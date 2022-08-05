0xBitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.40 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $110,748.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,153.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003901 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00128483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

