114,808 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,013,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.08% of Dover as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.35. 11,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average of $143.11. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.