117,440 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,527,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.06% of DTE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.68. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.31%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

