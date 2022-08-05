1,207,954 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,207,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.77% of O-I Glass as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

NYSE OI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

