12,725 Shares in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,653.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

WOOD stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $71.56 and a 52 week high of $95.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

