1,286 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

