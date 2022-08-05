13,425 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 475,704 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $28,922,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE OKE traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 41,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.