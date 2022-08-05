1,592 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

