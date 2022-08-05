170,915 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,708,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.26% of Reinsurance Group of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $10.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.00. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $127.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. Barclays restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.09.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

