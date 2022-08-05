1,898,404 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,898,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,491,000. Livent makes up 2.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 1.17% of Livent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LTHM. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.