195,775 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 83,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 136,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 281,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. 1,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

