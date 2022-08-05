383,086 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 383,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 109.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 115.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.6% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 754.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,544. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.