3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $2,380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after acquiring an additional 220,070 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in 3M by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $147.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.60.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

