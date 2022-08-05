43,052 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,052 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,791,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.78 on Friday, reaching $536.50. 22,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.76. The firm has a market cap of $237.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

