478,763 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 478,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,572,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,720,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 234,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,918. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.