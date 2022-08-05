5,908 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

