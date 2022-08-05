5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Issues Earnings Results

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.01 million.

TSE:VNP opened at C$1.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.23 million and a P/E ratio of -31.23. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.87.

VNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins cut 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 175,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,383,095. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 250,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$337,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,092,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,824,605. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 525,000 shares of company stock worth $744,350.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

