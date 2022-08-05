5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Issues Earnings Results

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.01 million.
5N Plus Price Performance
TSE:VNP opened at C$1.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.23 million and a P/E ratio of -31.23. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins cut 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
Featured Articles
