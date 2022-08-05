6,029 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. 259,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,906. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

