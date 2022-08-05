6,087 Shares in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 6,963.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 854,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 842,013 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,132,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,794,000 after buying an additional 562,971 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 30,382,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,988,000 after buying an additional 4,311,203 shares during the period.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance
RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.91.
