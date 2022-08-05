812 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHA stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.