8PAY Reaches Market Cap of $595,946.57 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. 8PAY has a market cap of $595,946.57 and $78,376.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

