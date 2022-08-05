8PAY Reaches Market Cap of $595,946.57 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. 8PAY has a market cap of $595,946.57 and $78,376.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00620737 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015676 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
8PAY Coin Profile
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
Buying and Selling 8PAY
