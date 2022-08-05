9F (NASDAQ:JFU) & OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Head to Head Contrast

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A OppFi N/A 11.47% 3.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $119.49 million 1.34 -$36.86 million N/A N/A OppFi $350.57 million 1.10 $25.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares 9F and OppFi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Risk & Volatility

9F has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 9F and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A OppFi 0 1 3 0 2.75

OppFi has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 103.57%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than 9F.

Summary

OppFi beats 9F on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, rice, noodle and oils, household appliances, jewelry, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

