A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

A10 Networks has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN opened at $15.50 on Friday. A10 Networks has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $75,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $75,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,283 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 205.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 69,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,852 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 82.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 61,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 21.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 50.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

