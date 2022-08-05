AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Stock Price Down 13%

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery, including cocoa butter alternatives, compound fats, filling fats, barrier fats, and spreads; caramel products; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

