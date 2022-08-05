Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.46.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

