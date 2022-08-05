Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 973,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $115,170,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 256,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $108.73. 83,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.87. The company has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

