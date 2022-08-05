Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Abiomed updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ABMD traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.38. 3,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,132. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.83 and its 200 day moving average is $283.26. Abiomed has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Abiomed by 96.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

