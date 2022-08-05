ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Lowered to €16.00 at Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €16.70 ($17.22) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAVMY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.75) to €10.40 ($10.72) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.80 ($14.23) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a €13.25 ($13.66) target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.64.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

AAVMY stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

