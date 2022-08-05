abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading Up 1%

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.20 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.26). Approximately 193,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 719,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.60 ($1.24).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 96 ($1.18) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £422.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

