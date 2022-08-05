abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Shares Down 3.5%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEOGet Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 463 ($5.67). Approximately 162,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 114,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($5.88).

The company has a market cap of £667.26 million and a PE ratio of 274.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 460.91.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust news, insider Yvonne Stillhart bought 975 shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,436.25 ($5,435.91).

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

