abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Shares Down 3.5%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 463 ($5.67). Approximately 162,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 114,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($5.88).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £667.26 million and a PE ratio of 274.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 460.91.

Get abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust alerts:

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

In other abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust news, insider Yvonne Stillhart bought 975 shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,436.25 ($5,435.91).

(Get Rating)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.