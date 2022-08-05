Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 39,033 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Absolute Software Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $51.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -56.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Absolute Software by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 89,289 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 125,918 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,345 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 128,705 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 223,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

