Abyss (ABYSS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.33 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Abyss has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $195,183.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

